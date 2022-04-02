SBS Transit appoints new CEOs for bus, rail

Barely two weeks after transport giant ComfortDelGro appointed its first deputy chief executive in a planned succession move, its public transport subsidiary SBS Transit rolled out several similar changes in a management renewal exercise.

In a press statement yesterday evening, SBS Transit said it will be appointing two new CEOs to head its core bus and rail businesses.

Appointed to helm the bus business with immediate effect is Mr Lim Tien Hock, 50, who relinquishes his current positions as CEO of ComfortDelGro Driving Centre and ComfortDelGro MedCare. These positions will be filled by Mr Vincent Tan, 52, who was previously chief operating officer of ComfortDelGro MedCare, a medical transport division.

Mr Jeffrey Sim Vee Ming, 45, has been named CEO of the rail business. His current roles as head of rail development and head of the North East Line and Sengkang-Punggol LRT will be assumed by Mr Anthony Mok Peng Fai, 56, previously head of operations for the two rail lines.

Mr Lim has been with the ComfortDelGro group since 2012, while Mr Sim has been with SBS Transit since 2015. Both men will report to SBS Transit's group chief executive Cheng Siak Kian, 52, who was appointed deputy CEO of ComfortDelGro on March 16.

Mr Cheng said: "As a member of the ComfortDelGro Group, SBS Transit is in a fortunate position to be able to leverage on the talent and global resources of the group to further add to its management bench strength.

"With the two CEOs driving our core businesses, we believe we will be better placed to steer ahead in a competitive business environment and provide a higher level of customer experience for our increasingly sophisticated passengers."