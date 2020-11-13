Rush for S'pore-HK flight tickets after news of travel bubble

Tickets for flights from Singapore to Hong Kong were snapped up a day after the announcement that quarantine-free leisure travel between the two cities will start on Nov 22.

Tickets for one-way direct flights from Singapore to Hong Kong by Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Cathay Pacific Airways, from Nov 22 to the end of the month, were sold out by 5.30pm yesterday.

At 4.30pm, just an hour before tickets were sold out, Google Flights data showed that an SIA economy class booking on Nov 30 cost $994.

One-way direct flights from Hong Kong to Singapore were also sold out at 8pm yesterday.

Noting the "positive response" since the announcement, Cathay Pacific told The Straits Times that seats on the Hong Kong-to-Singapore flight on Nov 22 sold out within 24 hours after they were made available.

SIA said it has seen an increase in bookings since the announcement, but declined to reveal figures due to commercial sensitivity.

Both airlines are currently the only ones allowed to operate flights under the air travel bubble arrangement announced on Wednesday.

As at last night, one-way economy class tickets from Singapore to Hong Kong departing next month cost between $397 and $586 for SIA flights.

For the same route, Cathay Pacific's economy class tickets ranged from $347 to $648.

The air travel bubble provides for one flight a day into each city, with 200 passengers allowed per flight.

From Dec 7, this will be doubled to two flights a day into each city.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said travellers on these flights will have to take Covid-19 tests in lieu of quarantine or stay-home notices.

Travel services provider Trip.com yesterday said searches on its booking platform for flights from Singapore to Hong Kong jumped by 200 per cent just three hours after the announcement. Searches for flights from Hong Kong to Singapore grew by 300 per cent.

Similarly, searches on travel booking platform Expedia for travel between Singapore and Hong Kong more than tripled after the announcement.

Hotel searches rose as well.

Trip.com said the most sought-after hotels in Singapore and Hong Kong were luxury and high-end ones, especially those offering discounts and flexible reservation policies.

Tour agencies like Dynasty Travel said the high demand for flights might be due to travellers wanting to visit their friends and family.

"For these travellers, price may not be a concern because they can finally see their loved ones without going through a quarantine," said Ms Alicia Seah, director of public relations and communications at Dynasty Travel.

Mr Aaron Wong, 32, managed to book a seat on the inaugural flight to Hong Kong on Nov 22.

"If you want to travel for leisure, the only way is to go via the air bubble, if you want to avoid being quarantined for weeks," said the founder of travel hacks site The Milelion.