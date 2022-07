SINGAPORE - Following record sales despite a pandemic, BMW-owned British luxury car maker Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is looking to raise its stratospheric prices even higher.

Mr Torsten Muller-Otvos, appointed by the German group in 2010 to head the marque headquartered in Goodwood, England, told The Straits Times in an interview this week that this was to ensure that Rolls-Royce "isn't seen at every street corner".