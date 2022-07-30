Rolls-Royce looking to raise prices as it moves to electric vehicles

Following record sales despite a pandemic, BMW-owned British luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is looking to raise its stratospheric prices even higher.

Mr Torsten Muller-Otvos, appointed by the German group in 2010 to head the marque headquartered in Goodwood, England, told The Straits Times in an interview this week that this was to ensure that Rolls-Royce "isn't seen at every street corner".

"One thing for sure, we will not lower our price position," said the 62-year-old when asked if the company would make a smaller sport utility vehicle after the successful Cullinan.

"We would never do that for the sake of chasing volume. We are not chasing any volume.

"Our intention is to increase prices. Maybe even further."

Mr Muller-Otvos added that Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is profitable and can "stand on its own legs". However, he would not reveal financial figures.

"We're a very profitable company within the BMW Group, but we're not talking about profit numbers," he said.

"My target is not volume, my target is earnings before tax," he revealed, adding that Rolls-Royce Motor Cars - which sold 49 per cent more cars last year despite the Covid-19 pandemic to hit a record 5,586 units - has no plans to expand the brand's product range, or to enter a lower price segment.

"We want to keep the brand rare and desirable, to make sure that it isn't seen at every street corner," he said, adding that "our appetite is not to go into five-digit" sales numbers.

Rolls-Royce cars currently average €500,000 (S$704,000) each, and hover between $1 million and $2 million in Singapore. Last year, a record 90 Rolls-Royce cars were sold in Singapore.

There are five main models in its product line-up, with a sixth - its first battery-powered car called the Spectre - slated to be launched late next year.

Mr Muller-Otvos said the Spectre, although more than a year away from production, has already garnered strong interest from prospective customers. He indicated pre-bookings were already in the "three digits".

ST understands 20 such bookings have been collected in Singapore, with a deposit of $100,000.

The electric limousine is some 40 per cent into its development. Its structure is said to be 30 per cent stronger than current Rolls-Royce cars to accommodate its hefty battery pack. With a drag coefficient of 0.25, the company said it is one of the most aerodynamic cars it has made.

The Spectre kicks off Rolls-Royce's plan to cease combustion engine vehicles by 2030.

"The last 12-cylinder model will hit the market in 2030," said Mr Muller-Otvos.

Asked if Rolls-Royce Motor Cars plans a public listing once it goes fully electric, to join a growing list of electric vehicle public listings, the chief executive said: "That's not my decision to make. That's the BMW Group's decision. But I'm pretty sure that they don't have any appetite to do it. I think they're very proud that Rolls-Royce is part of the portfolio."

In 1998, after years of losses, British engineering firm Vickers sold the Rolls-Royce automotive brand, unrelated to aerospace group Rolls-Royce Plc, to BMW, and sister brand Bentley to Volkswagen.

Last year, Bentley Motor Cars reported an operating profit of €389 million - more than double its previous highest on the back of record sales of 14,659 cars. Its cars, however, are priced a notch lower than Rolls-Royce models, at around €250,000 each.

Bentley plans to build an electric model every year for five years from 2025.