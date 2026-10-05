Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Robots in Punggol to get help to cross the road when they deliver food and go on patrol

The authorities are looking to add sensors to traffic lights at pedestrian crossings at the junction of Punggol Way and New Punggol Road.

SINGAPORE – Robots could soon be delivering food and going on patrols in Punggol under a trial project but, first, plans are under way to help them cross the road safely.

That is why the authorities are looking to add sensors to traffic lights at pedestrian crossings at the junction of Punggol Way and New Punggol Road.

On Sept 21, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) called for vendors to submit quotes to install four long-range ultra-high frequency radio frequency identification antennas at the junction, according to documents issued on government procurement portal GeBiz, and seen by The Straits Times.

The antennas will be able to help self-driving mobile robots activate pedestrian push buttons at the junction. This is because the robots may not have robotic arms to physically press the pedestrian push buttons on traffic light poles, the documents said.

The antennas will be installed on traffic lights at four locations: a slip road close to Block 433A Northshore Drive, a slip road near Block 446A of Punggol Point Cove, and one each in both directions of Punggol Way.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, LTA on Oct 2 said the radio frequency identification card installed on the robots will wirelessly activate the pedestrian crossing signal to enable them to cross the road safely.

This is similar to how pedestrians push a button at traffic light crossings and wait for the green man to come on.

LTA added that people can continue to use the crossing button as they normally would.

The traffic light sensors are part of an ongoing trial in the Punggol Digital District to assess the use of autonomous mobile robots in a real-world operating environment.

Any expansion plans will be subject to operational needs and the trial’s outcome, said LTA.

In May, the Government said eight firms will work together with the authorities to deploy robots to automate cleaning, patrolling and food delivery in Punggol Digital District, which is Singapore’s largest smart robotics test bed.

The firms are tech firm Grab, logistics firm DHL, security and services provider Certis, home-grown start-up QuikBot, software firms FieldAI and Thoughtworks, along with robot-makers Slamtec and Unitree.

The large-scale trials are expected to start by the end of 2026. DHL and Grab did not provide further details on the project when asked.

Touching on safety measures to protect other road and public path users, LTA said the robots must undergo safety tests before starting operations. They must also operate at low speeds and remain highly visible by emitting light signals.

They will be monitored by authorised personnel, who can intervene or take control if needed, it added.

The robots can travel only on approved routes, and operators must maintain insurance coverage for potential injury or damage to property, LTA said.

The contractor must set up the four specific sensors in Punggol Digital District within one month of submitting the letter of acceptance for the contract.

When asked about plans to install sensors in other parts of the island, LTA said this will depend on whether other approved autonomous mobile robot use cases would require such infrastructure, their operational needs and the suitability of the local environment.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority, urban planner and developer JTC and Singapore Institute of Technology said more updates on the test bed will be announced later in the year.

The three partners are working with other organisations to roll out trials to deploy robotics systems in real-world environments to collect data and operational insights over time.