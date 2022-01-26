Roads near Changi Exhibition Centre to be closed for Singapore Airshow 2022

SINGAPORE - Several roads, cycling lanes and footpaths near the Changi Exhibition Centre will be closed to the public at various times from Feb 4 to Feb 22 as the latest edition of the biennial Singapore Airshow gets under way.

Exhibitors and attendees can access the venue by taxi or dedicated shuttle services, but not private-hire vehicles booked on apps like Grab or Gojek.

The dedicated shuttle buses will run between Changi Exhibition Centre and Singapore Expo as well as the event's partner hotels.

This year's event, which runs from Feb 15 to 18, is primarily a trade show and is not open to the public, unlike previous editions.

The Tanah Merah Coast Road on-road cycling lane, the Coastal Park Connector and pedestrian footpaths will be closed at night, from 8.30pm to 6am the following day, from Feb 4 to 9.

These paths will be completely closed from Feb 10 to 21.

Three vehicle roads will also be closed to the public at various times during this period.

They include Aviation Park Road and parts of Changi Coast Road and Tanah Merah Coast Road.

Bus service 35 will be temporarily diverted to serve the nearby areas because of the road closures.

It will operate a loop between Bedok Interchange and Tanah Merah Coast Road, looping back at Changi Naval Base.

Service 35 will not serve bus stops along Alps Avenue, Aviation Park Road and Changi Coast Road.

These bus stops will instead be served by a free shuttle bus service operating between the Airport Logistics Park of Singapore and Changi Village at an interval of 10 to 15 minutes.

Both service 35 and the shuttle service will run at various times from Feb 12 to 21, except on Sundays.

Bicycles, kick scooters and other active mobility devices will not be allowed.