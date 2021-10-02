Road users welcome 'fair' proposals but some want tougher measures

The decision by a panel not to recommend a bicycle registration or licensing scheme for cyclists was welcomed by road users, who said licences would have been overkill, given the difficulty in enforcement.

But some motorists voiced concerns over whether the recommendations are tough enough to adequately improve safety for all road users.

The Active Mobility Advisory Panel (Amap) yesterday submitted a report to the Ministry of Transport recommending several measures to improve safety around on-road cycling.

It was tasked to look into rules for on-road cycling after a debate erupted online in April over tightening them.

Mr Francis Chu, co-founder of cycling group Love Cycling SG, said the decision not to implement registration, licensing and theory test requirements was sensible.

"Considering there are many elderly bicycle users, that is overkill and probably not necessary, because most of them cycle only in their neighbourhoods and for short distances," he added.

He agreed with the panel's other recommendations to limit cycling groups to a maximum of 10 people when cycling two abreast, and for a minimum distance of 1.5m for motorists passing cyclists.

However, a spokesman for Roads.sg, which promotes the safe use of roads, said it was disappointed with the lack of tougher recommendations to make cyclists and motorists more equal on the roads.

For example, he said mandatory third-party liability insurance should have been introduced for road cyclists.

The spokesman said Roads.sg receives regular complaints about errant road cyclists, and he doubted that the proposed measures would make a significant difference.

But communications manager Wong Kai Yi, 32, who participated in Amap's focus group discussions for the report, felt that the recommendations were balanced and fair.

Mr Wong, who mainly drives but also cycles on roads, said: "They do not unfairly penalise law-abiding cyclists, who make up the majority of cyclists. The recommendations also ensure that people who wish to cycle are still able to do so without fear of overly restrictive rules."

Mr Steven Lim, president of the Safe Cycling Task Force and a member of Amap, said the panel hoped the recommendations will provide a framework for the safe use of roads.

"I think it is a good balance in terms of the responsibility being put on both cyclists and drivers," he said.

"Hopefully, we won't need more rules. We will monitor the situation, and I hope people will view these recommendations as measures to help protect themselves instead of being rules to be broken."

Toh Ting Wei