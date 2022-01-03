Rising demand fuels cargo recovery at Changi Airport

Changi Airport is flying high again in air cargo flow after two years of pandemic-induced global disruptions.

It has seen rising demand for air cargo, fuelled by supply chain disruptions and online shopping.

According to data from Changi Airport Group (CAG) last Friday, total airfreight throughput from January to November last year hit 1.76 million tonnes - 96 per cent of the 1.84 million tonnes reached over the same period in 2019.

It was also a 26 per cent jump from the 1.4 million tonnes moved from January to November 2020, when throughput for the full year fell to 1.54 million tonnes - from 2.01 million tonnes in 2019 - at the height of pandemic restrictions and lockdowns worldwide.

CAG said throughput for September and October last year surpassed 2019 benchmarks, with air imports and exports from January to November last year exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 8 per cent.

Air imports, exports and transshipments are the primary components of air cargo movements.

As at the first week of December last year, Changi Airport was registering some 1,000 weekly scheduled and charter cargo flights - including passenger aircraft converted to carry cargo in their holds - connecting the hub to more than 70 cities. This is a more than threefold rise compared with December 2019.

Last year, more than 50 passenger airlines launched more than 23,000 flights carrying only cargo to and from Changi Airport. There were more than 540 weekly freighter-only flights as at the first week of December, a rise of 72 per cent from December 2019.

The introduction of new freighter operators to Changi Airport over the past two years has helped minimise supply chain disruptions by supporting the flow of essential goods such as personal protective equipment, pharmaceuticals and food supplies, said CAG.

Most recently, on Dec 25, South Korean budget carrier Air Premia launched a weekly flight from Incheon city to Singapore using converted passenger planes.

Air Premia follows the addition of Australia's Tasman Cargo in June and India's SpiceJet in February last year, as well as China's YTO Cargo in November 2020 and American airline Kalitta in April that year. There was also the reinstatement of scheduled freighter flights in 2020 by China's SF Airlines in August and Turkish Cargo in October.

Last October, to meet e-commerce demand, delivery giant FedEx Express doubled its weekly flights between Sydney and Singapore, and added a new weekly flight connecting the city state with Paris.

Mr Lim Ching Kiat, managing director of CAG's air hub development, acknowledged that the pandemic's impact on the aviation industry has taken a toll on business.

Changi Airport's latest annual report ending March last year showed that the hub had sunk into the red for the first time, with large percentage drops in passenger traffic, aircraft movement and retail operations. Air cargo's dip of 23 per cent was less significant in comparison.

"Changi Airport Group has worked closely with industry partners to facilitate airfreight movements, which has supported the Singapore economy and ensured the flow of essential goods globally," said Mr Lim. "With our partners, we are also driving efforts to digitise the air cargo supply chain and build long-term resilience with a stronger freighter network."

Changi Airport's recovery reflects the latest air cargo trends reported by the International Air Transport Association, which last month noted that global demand as at October last year was up 9.4 per cent compared with 2019.

Noting an "overall positive outlook", the global airline body's director-general Willie Walsh pointed to increased passenger travel bringing more belly capacity for air cargo.

But he warned of government responses to the Omicron Covid-19 variant dampening travel demand.

"After almost two years of Covid-19, governments have the experience and tools to make better data-driven decisions than the mostly knee-jerk reactions to restrict travel that we have seen to date," added Mr Walsh.