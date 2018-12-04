Riding in a winter wonderland

It's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas on your train and bus rides, thanks to the decorations of pine trees, snow flakes and snow angels. From now till Dec 30, commuters will feel the joy of the season as the Land Transport Authority (LTA), in collaboration with public transport operators SBS Transit and SMRT, launches Christmas-themed trains and buses into the network. Four decorated trains will run on the North-South/ East-West, Downtown, Circle and North East lines; and eight decorated buses on services 5, 7, 61, 65, 106, 174, 197 and 972.

Five MRT stations - Serangoon, Newton, Dhoby Ghaut, Orchard and Somerset - and two integrated transport hubs - Ang Mo Kio and Bedok - will also be decorated in the same theme.

During other holidays such as Chinese New Year and Deepavali, trains and buses decked out with decorations in celebration of the festivals can also be seen.

Jolene Ang