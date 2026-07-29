Revenue service for Punggol self-driving shuttles delayed to Q4; Grab to test on-demand rides

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The $4 flat fare was supposed to have been implemented from the middle of 2026.

SINGAPORE – Instead of plying only fixed routes, Grab’s driverless shuttles in Punggol will soon offer on-demand rides in the coming months under a trial. The on-demand service will then be expanded to the wider public in the fourth quarter of 2026.



Passengers will be able to book direct rides between existing pick-up and drop-off points.

While the autonomous vehicles (AVs) operated by Grab and ComfortDelGro have seen encouraging take-up, with more than 11,500 people trying them out as at July 12, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the current operating model “cannot fully meet residents’ diverse travel needs”.

Noting the feedback it received from those who have tested the shuttles, the authority said on July 29 that Punggol residents have consistently indicated a preference for greater convenience and flexibility through more direct routes, as well as being able to choose their preferred pick-up and drop-off points.

According to a survey of about 900 passengers in July, almost 60 per cent said they preferred being able to choose where they board and alight. Meanwhile, about 40 per cent said they preferred more direct routes to their destination.

In the next few months, Grab will trial letting people book AV rides that take them directly between specific pick-up and drop-off points along its existing routes, rather than have them sit through an entire loop and disembark when they have reached their stop.

When asked who would be selected to trial this service, a spokesperson for Grab said the company would invite selected groups, including Punggol community leaders and residents, to participate.

This will be expanded to the general public in the fourth quarter of 2026, at which point revenue service will begin, Grab said in a separate statement.

Originally, revenue service for Grab’s AVs was slated to begin in the middle of the year, with rides costing a flat fare of $4 per passenger.

The existing fixed-route services will remain free in the meantime, said Grab.

The first 10km route connects Punggol West to East. Taking around 35 minutes, it has four stops: Punggol Matilda Court Block 234, Punggol Clover Block 204A, Punggol Plaza and Oasis Terraces.

The other is 12km long and takes about 40 minutes. It has five stops: Punggol Matilda Court Block 234, Punggol Clover Block 204A, One Punggol (Sam Kee LRT station), Punggol Northshore Block 420A, and Punggol Coast Mall (Bus Interchange).

Grab added that more pick-up and drop-off points will be added progressively over the course of the year, after consulting with LTA and Punggol residents.

Updates on fares and service structures will be provided later in the year, the spokesperson said.

Since the start of 2026, Grab’s AV shuttle service has carried more than 9,000 riders, and its fleet has clocked about 90,000km of autonomous mileage on local roads.

At the moment, it has more than 20 certified safety operators, with another batch undergoing training.

Among the safety operators in its ranks, Grab said six are furthering their training as remote operators, which will allow them to monitor and manage fleet operations from its AV operations command centre.

LTA said it will continue working with Grab and ComfortDelGro to study further enhancements that “improve the convenience and accessibility of autonomous shuttle services”.

Grab was the first to trial its AVs in Punggol, starting with invite-only rides in January, before letting members of the public use the shuttle services from April 1.

CDG began its invite-only trial on April 7, and later opened it up to the public on June 22.