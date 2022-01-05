Red-amber-green turning arrows installed at almost 700 junctions

Almost 700 traffic junctions in Singapore now have red-amber-green (RAG) turning signals, with the latest one installed on New Year's Eve at a cross junction in Pasir Ris.

These turning arrows have been several years in the making, as the authorities have sought to replace discretionary right turns at signalised junctions here since 2018.

The aim is to install RAG arrows at 1,200 of the 1,600 junctions here by 2024.

At junctions with discretionary turns, motorists can make a right turn while the green light is on if they deem it safe to do so.

With the RAG signals, they have to wait for the arrow to turn green before making a right turn.

The move to replace discretionary right turns here came after two fatal accidents in 2018 sparked concern. A petition to do away with such right turns was signed by more than 16,000 people, while some MPs had called for the turns to be scrapped.

Since then, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has embarked on an islandwide programme to install RAG arrows at traffic junctions here, where feasible.

The LTA said it prioritises traffic junctions around schools and those heavily used by vulnerable groups.

As at last October, more than 60 per cent of traffic junctions within a 100m radius of a school have been fitted with RAG turning signals.

The proximity of White Sands Primary School to the junction of Pasir Ris Drive 1, Pasir Ris Drive 2 and Pasir Ris Street 11 was why RAG signals were installed there, said Mr Png Kong Jin, LTA's deputy director for traffic scheme design development.

He said other factors considered include the accident history and complexity of the junction.

Vehicle speeds at the intersection are also key, especially if they go above 60kmh or 70kmh.

Before RAG signals can be installed at a junction, the site is assessed for its suitability - which can take up to six months for major junctions.

Visits are conducted to ascertain whether there are any site constraints, while simulations are run to determine the potential impact the RAG turning signals will have on traffic at the junction and surrounding roads.

If the traffic simulations are successful, the team will map out the necessary traffic improvement works.

Depending on the complexity of traffic conditions, the presence of underground utilities and the sequence of works, installing RAG arrows can take two to six months.

While the road works are being carried out, new traffic light timings are tested off-site.

The RAG arrows are switched on once road works and testing are complete.

The LTA said it monitors traffic at the junction for two weeks after installation and fine-tunes the traffic light timings if necessary.

Mr Png said the LTA had already begun analysing traffic conditions at all 1,600 junctions here since 2018. "Now, it is just executing the work," he added.

"We are producing a lot more designs that will allow RAG signals to be installed at junctions with different site conditions."

He said the team is also constantly looking for ways to improve the RAG signals.

National University of Singapore transport infrastructure expert Raymond Ong said RAG turn signals reduce conflict points at signalised intersections.

This can lower the risk of accidents, especially if there is heavy traffic or if drivers do not comply with traffic rules, he added.

Over the past five years, an average of 430 accidents a year have occurred at signalised junctions with discretionary right turns here.

The LTA was not able to give figures comparing accident rates at junctions with RAG arrows with rates at junctions without such signals, but data from the United States - which has a similar concept called protected left turns - has shown a reduction in accidents.

Student Mike Teng, 27, who lives near Pasir Ris Street 11, said: "It is a good move because it makes it clear to the driver when to turn. There is no guessing."