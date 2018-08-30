Rail system continues to improve in first half of 2018

SINGAPORE - The rail system has continued to improve, according to first-half reliability data released by the Land Transport Authority on Thursday (Aug 30).

For the first six months of the year, the MRT network averaged 574,000km between delays - up from 555,000km in the first quarter - and 181,000km for full-year 2017.

The star performer was the Circle Line, which averaged 1.2 million km between delays.

In terms of major delays - those lasting more than 30 minutes - the system showed a more dramatic improvement. There was only one such incident in the second quarter of 2018, compared with three in the first quarter.

If this continues, the MRT network will have the lowest number of major disruptions since 2010, although the number seems to be creeping up in the current (third) quarter, notably on the East-West Line.

The MRT system experienced 16 such breakdowns for the whole of last year.

Things were less rosy on the LRT. The light-rail network had eight major delays in the first six months, compared with 11 for the whole of 2017.

Trains clocked 64,000 car-km between delays. Although better than the 47,000 car-km posted in the first quarter, it is lower than the 77,000 car-km clocked for the whole of last year.

The LRT performance was pulled down by the older Bukit Panjang line, which managed 34,000 car-km between delays in the first half, compared with 159,000 car-km for the newer Sengkang-Punggol LRT.

The latest results bring Singapore's rail reliability standards closer to what gold standard bearers Hong Kong and Taipei achieved. Last year, Hong Kong's MTR clocked 650,000km between delays, while the Taipei Metro achieved 883,000km.

They also bring the measurement closer to what Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan had set. Mr Khaw said by 2020, the MRT should average one million km between failures.