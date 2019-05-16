Quarter of SMRT escalator upgrades completed

About a quarter of SMRT's five-year escalator refurbishment project across the North-South and East-West lines has been completed, said the train service provider in a statement yesterday.

The upgrading project, which started in August 2016, is the first major refurbishment of escalators since the MRT began operations in 1987. The project involving 233 escalators across 42 stations was awarded to Otis Singapore, and to date, 54 of the escalators have been fully refurbished. Currently, work is being done on 21 escalators. Most of the refurbishment works are to be completed by the end of 2021.

"Our escalators in service have an availability rate of more than 99.5 per cent, and the upgrading works are undertaken to ensure that escalators are safe for commuters," said the SMRT statement.

At any one time, work will be carried out on one escalator per station, except for the bigger stations with more escalators, said SMRT building and facilities vice-president Siu Yow Wee. This is to minimise inconvenience to commuters.

The project began with four pilot stations - Ang Mo Kio, Tanah Merah, Tiong Bahru and Tanjong Pagar.