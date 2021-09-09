Quarantine-free travel scheme off to flying start

  • Published
    35 min ago

One of the 100 passengers who travelled from Frankfurt to Singapore on Singapore Airlines' SQ325 collecting her luggage at Changi Airport Terminal 3 yesterday afternoon. The flight marked the start of the Vaccinated Travel Lane scheme, which allows vaccinated travellers from Germany and Brunei to enter Singapore without quarantine. 

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 09, 2021, with the headline 'Quarantine-free travel scheme off to flying start'. Subscribe
