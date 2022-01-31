Pump prices rise again just before Chinese New Year by one or three cents

SINGAPORE - Just as prices of several goods and services tend to rise just before Chinese New Year, fuel pump prices have also crept up, by one or three cents.

The third round of adjustments across brands was started by Caltex last Thursday, and followed by Shell and Sinopec by Friday.

With the latest changes, Caltex and Shell have the highest posted rate of $2.72 a litre for 95-octane petrol - the most popular grade here, according to Fuel Kaki, the Consumers Association of Singapore's online pump price comparison portal. Esso and Sinopec follow with $2.69 a litre, and SPC with $2.65.

For 92-octane petrol, Caltex's price of $2.67 a litre is the highest, followed by Esso's $2.65 and SPC's $2.62. Shell and Sinopec do not offer the 92 grade.

For 98-octane petrol, which is unnecessary for most vehicles here, Shell is the priciest at $3.21 a litre, followed by Esso and Sinopec at $3.16, and SPC at $3.13.

Caltex does not offer the regular 98 grade. Instead, it retails the so-called premium 98-octane petrol at $3.35 a litre, which is above Sinopec's $3.29 but below Shell's $3.43.

Diesel ranges from $2.20 (SPC) to $2.28 (Shell) a litre.

After discounts, the popular 95-octane fuel is lowest at Sinopec ($2.11), but the brand has only three stations here.

Among brands with a reasonably wide network, Caltex has the lowest price of $2.20 (with OCBC Voyage card), followed by Esso's $2.21 (DBS Esso card). The priciest is still Shell's, at $2.45 (UOB One card).

The cheapest petrol is Caltex's 92-octane ($2.16 with OCBC Voyage card), followed by Esso ($2.17 with DBS Esso card). The majority of cars can run on this grade of fuel. Ironically, the highest price for this grade is also at Caltex - $2.30 a litre (Unlimited Cashback card and Standard Chartered card).

The costliest fuel after discount is Shell's so-called premium grade. At $3.09 a litre (UOB One card), it is the only fuel above $3 after discount.