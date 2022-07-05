Pump prices here fall again, by three to four cents

Fuel pump prices have fallen further following reductions last Friday.

According to Fuel Kaki, a pump price tracker set up by the Consumers Association of Singapore, pump operators have cut posted prices by three to four cents more since Friday.

Caltex started the ball rolling last Saturday morning, followed by Shell and then SPC on the same day.

Sinopec responded yesterday afternoon, followed by Esso later.

As at 5.30pm yesterday, diesel is between $3.12 (SPC) and $3.14 (Caltex, Shell), while 92-octane petrol - dispensed only at Caltex, Esso and SPC - is $3.26 at Esso and $3.30 at Caltex and SPC.

The popular 95-octane fuel is between $3.31 (Esso) and $3.35 (Caltex, Shell, Sinopec), while 98-octane petrol - necessary only for a minority of vehicles here - is between $3.78 (Esso) and $3.84 (Shell).

The so-called premium 98-octane petrol is between $3.84 (Shell) and $3.99 (Caltex).

After discounts, the lowest 92-octane price of $2.67 is at Esso (DBS Esso card).

The cheapest 95-octane price is $2.63 at three-station operator Sinopec (OCBC cards). Among operators with sizeable networks, the lowest is $2.71 at Esso (DBS Esso card).

Sinopec also has the lowest 98-octane price of $3 (OCBC cards), followed by Esso's $3.10 (DBS Esso card).

After surging in the first half of this year on the back of supply chain woes and the Russia-Ukraine war, oil prices are now softening amid growing signs of an imminent global recession.