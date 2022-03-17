Pump prices fall following sharp drop in crude oil prices

Still, all posted petrol rates remain above $3 a litre and are higher than a month ago

Senior Transport Correspondent
Updated
Published
3 min ago

After sharp rises in recent months, pump prices have generally softened even as all posted petrol rates remain above $3 a litre.

According to Fuel Kaki, a pump price tracker set up by the Consumers Association of Singapore, 92-octane petrol is now $3.05 at Caltex and Esso (11 cents lower than last week) and $3.04 at SPC (four cents higher). The other two oil companies, Shell and Sinopec, do not offer 92-octane, which can be used by most cars here.

The 95-grade is now $3.09 a litre (at least 14 cents lower than last week) across all brands except SPC, which has a posted price of $3.08 (five cents higher) for the most popular petrol here.

For 98-octane fuel, prices are $3.58 a litre at Shell and $3.56 elsewhere - representing reductions of five to 14 cents. The so-called premium grade of petrol is now $3.75 at Caltex (eight cents lower), $3.80 at Shell (14 cents lower) and $3.69 at Sinopec (five cents lower).

After discounts, prices of 92-octane petrol range from $2.47 a litre (Caltex with OCBC Voyage card) to $2.62 (Caltex with Unlimited Cashback card and Esso with Citibank Cashback and OCBC cards).

The lowest discounted price for 95-octane range is $2.42 a litre at Sinopec, which has only three stations. Among brands with sizeable networks, prices range from $2.50 (Caltex with OCBC Voyage card) to $2.78 (Shell with UOB One card).

For 98-octane, it is $2.80 a litre at Sinopec and between $2.92 (Esso with DBS Esso card) and $3.22 (Shell with UOB One card) elsewhere.

Meanwhile, leading taxi operator ComfortDelGro reduced its diesel price by 10 cents yesterday to $1.85 a litre.

These price reductions followed a sharp drop in oil prices. The benchmark Brent crude fell from its 14-year high of US$139 a barrel last week to below US$100 on Tuesday before recovering slightly to US$101 in early trading yesterday. The change in trajectory - which has been upwards since last December - comes on the back of ceasefire talks between Ukraine and Russia, concerns of a drop in demand as China begins locking down to contain a surge in Covid-19 cases and fresh calls by the International Energy Agency for oil-producing member states to release more stockpile to stabilise prices.

Despite the reduction in pump prices this week, all fuels - including diesel - are still higher than what they were last month.

 

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 17, 2022, with the headline Pump prices fall following sharp drop in crude oil prices. Subscribe

