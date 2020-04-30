Pump prices fall by up to 5 cents a litre a week after oil plunge

SINGAPORE - Pump prices here have fallen by up to 5 cents a litre, a week after crude oil plunged to record lows.

The price of 95-octane petrol, the most popular grade here, is $2.04 at Esso, Shell, SPC and Sinopec - down from $2.09, according to fuel price tracker Fuel Kaki. Caltex is selling it at $2.06 a litre.

All the reductions were made on Wednesday (April 29) except for Sinopec, which adjusted downwards on Thursday morning.

The 92-octane grade is now $2 at Esso and SPC, and $2.02 at Caltex.

Shell does not sell 92-octane petrol, and neither does Sinopec, which is said to get its supplies from the British-Dutch oil giant.

On the other end of the price spectrum, 98-octane petrol is cheapest at SPC, which is retailing it at $2.38 a litre, followed by $2.41 at Esso and Sinopec, and $2.43 at Shell.

Caltex is retailing 98-octane, which it touts as a rival to Shell's V-Power, at $2.53 a litre.

Related Story Getting into a twist over pump prices

Related Story Petrol could fall below $2 a litre by next month

The so-called special grades by Shell (V-Power) and Sinopec (Sino X Power) are retailing at $2.65 and $2.55 a litre, respectively.

Diesel is cheapest at SPC, which is selling it at $1.64 a litre, followed by Esso's and Sinopec's $1.67, and Shell's $1.68. Diesel at Caltex is priciest at $1.69 a litre.

All prices are before discounts.