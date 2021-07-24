Pump prices at record levels as economies start to reopen

Fuel pump rates have shot up to record levels on the back of recovering oil prices and higher duties.

With the latest changes posted on Thursday, the popular 95-octane petrol is now retailing at between $2.49 (SPC) and $2.54 (Caltex, Shell) a litre before discount. The 92-octane, which is suitable for most cars but sold only at Caltex, Esso and SPC, is retailing at between $2.47 (SPC) and $2.50 (Caltex) a litre.

The more pollutive 98-octane is selling at between $2.98 (SPC) and $3.02 (Shell) a litre, while the so-called premium 98-octane is between $3.12 (Sinopec) and $3.24 (Shell).

Meanwhile, diesel is dispensed at between $2.03 (SPC) and $2.06 (Caltex, Shell) a litre.

Overall, these prices have climbed by more than 15 per cent - or by up to 35 cents a litre - in just six months to reach an all-time high.

However, the increase is relatively modest, compared with the prices of crude oil and refined products. According to Bloomberg, Brent crude has gone up by 24 per cent to US$73.50 a barrel in the last six months. RBOB gasoline, a futures product which can be seen as a proxy for wholesale petrol, has shot up by 37 per cent to US$2.26 a gallon in the same timeframe.

And of the 35 cent increase in pump prices here, up to 15 cents can be attributed to Government action.

In February, the Government raised petrol duty by 10 cents a litre for 92-and 95-octane petrols and by 15 cents for 98-octane fuels.

Oil industry consultant Ong Eng Tong said crude oil prices have been rising since the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) decided to cut production last year during the pandemic.

But the group of major oil producers recently announced that it will remove the curb by September 2022.

"A lot of countries are opening up too, and this has caused the demand for oil to rise," added Mr Ong, a 40-year veteran in the industry.

>15% Increase in fuel prices over the last six months.

24% Increase in price of Brent crude in the last six months

Explaining why pump prices have not risen in tandem with crude or refined product prices, Mr Ong said the rise in wholesale petrol prices in the region may not be as big as that in the United States or other Western economies because "many of the countries here are still not opened up".

Maybank Kim Eng economist Chua Hak Bin said: "We think the recovery in oil prices has largely run its course and will likely stabilise at the current levels. Opec's decision to slowly increase oil supplies will also dampen further sharp price increases for the rest of this year. Car owners will have to adjust to the higher pump prices, but at least there are signs that further increases will likely be limited."

Mr Ong concurred, adding that prices are likely to "remain stable for some time" because of the proliferation of electric vehicles (EVs). "EVs are coming up very fast," he noted.

According to a recent projection by Bloomberg New Energy Finance, zero-emission cars will see their share of global sales soar from 4 per cent in 2020 to 70 per cent by 2040. This growth forecast assumes no additional government policy measures.

"Leaders like China, the US and European economies run far ahead of these numbers, but lower levels of adoption in emerging economies reduce the global average," the report noted.

For the average motorist driving a midsize car in Singapore, the 15 per cent rise in pump prices translates roughly to a $35 increase in petrol expenses a month.