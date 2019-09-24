Public transport operators apply for fare hike

Public transport operators have formally submitted applications for a fare increase which could see bus and train rides costing up to 7 per cent more by the year end.

The Public Transport Council (PTC), a fare watchdog appointed by the Transport Ministry, said yesterday that it has received applications from both SBS Transit and SMRT Trains.

The applications are for increases to train fares.

Since buses are now contracted by the Government, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) collects fare revenue. The operators bid for routes and the winner is paid the sum it has bid.

The PTC said the LTA will "submit information on the bus industry financials... to help in the fare review process".

Asked when it will come to a decision on the latest annual fare revision, a spokesman for the PTC would say only that it will make an announcement in the last quarter.

Both operators were coy when asked specifically if they had applied for the maximum 7 per cent allowable in this year's revision formula.

SMRT Trains chief executive Lee Ling Wee said: "We support a 7 per cent fare increase for high performance and sustainability of the rail service.

MITIGATION SBS Transit has continued to incur rail losses despite the growth in ridership. It is hoped that an increase in fares will help mitigate some of these cost increases. SBS TRANSIT SPOKESMAN TAMMY TAN

UNSUSTAINABLE Because of intensified and comprehensive maintenance efforts, total operating cost has exceeded fare revenue and is not sustainable. SMRT TRAINS CHIEF EXECUTIVE LEE LING WEE

"In financial year 2019, SMRT Trains' maintenance-related expenditure accounted for 71 per cent of rail fare revenue, up from 62 per cent in 2018. Because of intensified and comprehensive maintenance efforts, total operating cost has exceeded fare revenue and is not sustainable."

SBS Transit spokesman Tammy Tan said: "The cost of rail operations has been increasing due mainly to higher repair and maintenance costs.

"As a result, SBS Transit has continued to incur rail losses despite the growth in ridership. It is hoped that an increase in fares will help mitigate some of these cost increases."

If a 7 per cent hike is granted, bus and train fares are expected to go up by around 10 cents per ride.

Christopher Tan