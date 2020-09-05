Public transport fares to stay the same amid pandemic

Public transport fares will not be adjusted this year to help commuters amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Public Transport Council (PTC) said yesterday that it will instead carry over the maximum allowable rate of increase of 4.4 per cent under this year's formula for consideration in next year's review, but a drastic increase is unlikely in 2021, especially if current economic conditions persist.

Rail operators SBS Transit and SMRT Trains had applied for a 4.4 per cent fare adjustment, citing mounting operating expenditures.

As their revenues have also been hit hard by Covid-19, it is expected that government subsidies for operators will be higher this year.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS