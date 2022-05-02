Public bus services to Johor Bahru resume

When public bus services to Johor Bahru resumed yesterday, Mr Tan Zhi Ming, 40, was one of many who hopped onto service 950 for a ride across the Causeway.

Mr Tan, an IT professional, took the bus from Woodlands Temporary Bus Interchange for a day trip with his partner, dance teacher Pichmutta P., 26.

He said: "Before the Covid-19 pandemic, this was how we travelled to Johor to see friends, eat and shop.

"We live in Hougang and there is a straight bus from there to this interchange, so this is the fastest way for us to get across to Malaysia."

This was the couple's first trip to Malaysia since 2020, and they will return to Singapore today.

Most buses running the service, a loop from the Woodlands interchange to the Johor Bahru checkpoint that had been halted since March 2020, were full or nearly full when they left the station yesterday morning.

Public bus services from Singapore to Malaysia had been suspended since 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic forced the two countries to close their land borders.

Cross-border taxi services also restarted yesterday - about a month after the two countries reopened fully to entry for vaccinated travellers.

On April 22, the Land Transport Authority said SBS Transit would reinstate its bus services 160, 170 and 170X. Services 160 and 170 had been running limited routes during the pandemic, without crossing into Malaysia.

Service 160 runs from Jurong East Interchange to the Johor Bahru checkpoint, while services 170 and 170X go from Queen Street in Dhoby Ghaut to Larkin Terminal in Johor Bahru.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) yesterday said that between last Friday and Saturday, close to 280,000 travellers left Singapore for Malaysia via the land checkpoints.

The ICA said: "In view of the high number of travellers who are expected to return to Singapore over the next few days, traffic congestion is expected at the land checkpoints."

It advised travellers to plan ahead and avoid returning to Singapore during the peak hours between 8am tomorrow and 1am on Wednesday.

The resumption of public bus services also means the return of cheap and convenient transit between the two countries for many.

Style adviser Echeru Padama-nathan, 27, who was in the queue for service 950 - which is run by SMRT Buses - at about 11am yesterday, said the bus is his preferred mode of transport.

He said: "It's fast and it saves me a lot of money."

Mr Padamanathan, who is a Malaysian working in Singapore, said it was the first time he was going home to Johor Bahru in over two years.

He is planning to surprise his parents, who did not know he was returning. "I've been quite busy with work so I decided to let things settle down before making the trip. I'm excited to get home."

• Additional reporting by Jessie Lim