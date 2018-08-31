Private vehicle journeys were down in 2016, the first decline since 1997

SINGAPORE - Some 6.1 million bus and train journeys were made daily in 2016, according to the latest Household Interview Travel Survey (HITS) conducted between 2016 and 2017.

Private vehicle journeys declined for the first time since 1997, even as total travel demand increased by 5 per cent, to 15.4 million journeys, from HITS 2012.

In releasing the findings on Friday (Aug 31), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said this points to a possible shift and that Singapore residents are switching from private vehicles to public transport for their daily commute.

During the morning peak, public transport's share hit 67 per cent in 2016 - up from 63 per cent in 2012.

This puts Singapore "firmly on track to achieving our Land Transport Master Plan 2013 target of having 75 per cent of all journeys during peak hours made using public transport by 2030", the LTA said.