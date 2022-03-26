Private-hire operator in Singapore buys 500 electric cars

Malaysian conglomerate Sime Darby has secured a deal to deliver 500 BYD e6 electric cars to a private-hire operator - its single biggest sale to date.

Estimated to be worth some $60 million, the contract is hot on the heels of a contract to deliver 100 e6 cars to taxi giant ComfortDelGro Corp that was secured earlier this month.

The 500 BYDs were ordered by Singapore Electric Vehicles (SEV), which was previously known as S Dreams - the company that launched the first fleet of private-hire BYD cars in 2016 with US ride-hailing firm Uber. SEV was sold to listed Digilife Tech, which disposed of it last year to SEV Holding for $2.5 million.

Delivery of the e6 has started, and all the cars should be on the road by the end of the year, according to E-Auto, the Sime Darby-owned agent for BYD cars here. If that comes to be, SEV will have the largest electric private-hire fleet here. Mr Steven Kwek, general manager of SEV, said yesterday: "Our building in 152 Ubi Ave 4 has 45 40kW AC chargers. It will soon have a foodcourt and shower facilities for drivers when they are charging their vehicles."

Mr Kwek, 46, said the rental rate for the e6 is $69 per day. For $15, drivers can have "unlimited charging" at SEV's facility. Mr Kwek added that he is also planning to offer drivers a CPF scheme.

The BYD e6 is one of the slowest cars in town, with a 0-100kmh sprint of 18 seconds compared with 11.3 seconds clocked by a similarly-sized Toyota Prius+.

But the e6 has the biggest onboard charger among electric cars here, allowing it to be fully charged from empty in 1.8 hours from a high-powered AC charger (40 kilowatts or more).

As most users will not wait till the battery is empty to recharge, filling up from 20 per cent to 80 per cent can be done in around 50 minutes or so. This means less downtime for drivers.

And because the charging speed is comparable to DC fast-charging, drivers do not have to resort to DC charging, which is said to be detrimental to battery life. SEV also has an existing fleet of 50 previous-generation BYD e6 cars.

Asked why he decided to buy the e6, Mr Kwek said: "In terms of price, range and size, nothing beats the e6." The new e6 has a declared range of 522km per full charge, but its real-world range is likely to be around 470km, which is still among the longest.

