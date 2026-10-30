Private-hire car loan curbs unlikely to bring down COE prices immediately: Motor dealers

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SINGAPORE – Extending the financing curbs to individuals registering private-hire cars is not likely to bring down the price of certificates of entitlement (COE) before the end of 2026, said motor dealers.

This is because of the ongoing rush to register cars and electric vehicles before the expiry of current tax incentives from Jan 1, 2027.

From Oct 30, individuals taking a loan to buy private-hire cars are subjected to the same loan restrictions involving tenure and limit as those buying private cars.

The move has been seen by the industry as a way to lower demand for COEs, whose premiums have climbed to a record high of $133,009 for Category A in September. This category of certificates is needed to register mass-market cars.

With the extension of the curbs, some prospective buyers may not be able to fork out the 30% to 40% of the car price for the purchase of a new vehicle.

Before the change, it was possible for buyers to drive off in a new car without forking out a cent, as they can borrow the entire price of the car.

There was also no limit on the tenure of “private-hire car loans” given to individuals as such cars were considered for commercial use.

Industry insiders – including authorised distributors, parallel importers and finance companies, said that any impact the extension of loan curbs could have on COE demand in the immediate term would be countered by other factors.

These include the delivery of cars sold at the recent Car Expo event, a longer interval between the bidding exercises in November and December, and the ongoing rush to register cars before the current tax incentives are taken away from Jan 1, 2027.

The Car Expo was held on Oct 24 and 25. Organised by SPH Media, which publishes The Straits Times, the event typically increases total car sales for the weekend. This leads to higher demand for COEs at subsequent tender exercises in order to register the new cars sold.

Another factor that may see COE demand rising is the upcoming three-week interval between the second exercise in November and the first one in December. Being a week longer than the usual two-week gap, dealers then have time to collect more orders to secure COEs.

But the biggest underlying factor pushing the strong COE demand, according to the dealers, is the impending change to the tax rebate for electric vehicles (EVs) and corresponding hike in surcharges on non-EVs based on their emission levels.

Come Jan 1, 2027, the maximum rebate for an EV will be $10,000 lower than in 2026, while non-EVs will see a $7,500 increase in emission-based surcharge. Dealers have been urging buyers to commit to a new car in the recent months to beat the deadline.

At the latest COE tender exercise, the price of a certificate needed to register a mass-market car like a BYD Atto 3 ended at $132,004, from $102,009 at the beginning of 2026. Including the COE cost and applicable discounts, the electric sport utility vehicle is priced at $187,888.

To comply with the newly announced restrictions, the individual buyer has come up with a $56,366 down payment and service a seven-year loan.

Longer term impact on COE demand

The extension of loan curbs could eventually make a dent, or more, on COE demand, according to motor dealers.

There are two kinds of private-hire cars. One type is licensed to offer ride-hailing or limousine services, while the other is a rental car whose hirer cannot use the vehicle to ferry paying customers.

At the end of September, there were 98,621 private-hire cars in Singapore.

Out of this, 37,625 were rental cars, an 11.4% increase from the 33,765 at the end of 2025.

In a joint release on Oct 29, the Ministry of Transport, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry and Ministry of Law said : “ A recent surge in individual-owned self-drive private-hire car registration of around 500 per month suggests that some may be doing so primarily to access more permissive financing terms”.

The Straits Times has asked the authorities for more details on the observed surge.

Corrine Chua, managing director for Volvo at Wearnes Automotive, said that 500 registrations is not an insignificant number, considering the current average monthly registration of around 4,500 cars.

While she does not expect the move will bring down COE prices in the immediate term, it may at least help to prevent premiums from rising further.

The authorities said that the extension of loan curbs is meant to encourage financial prudence among private-hire car drivers and to stop individuals from registering vehicles as private-hire cars for the financing flexibility option .

Vincent Tan, director of Tembusu Financial Services, a licensed private lender that offers automotive financing, said that now, some of such buyers may turn to used cars, which have a lower price tag than new ones, helping to relieve demand for COEs.

Private-hire car driver Ivan Seah, said that full-time drivers like himself, typically rent rather than own their vehicles. So the announced loan restrictions are more likely to impact part-time drivers who would opt for private-hire car loans to avoid forking out the 30% or 40% down payment.

From Oct 30, the purchase of a new car like the Toyota Alphard which Seah is renting, would require a down payment of over $170,000 and a monthly instalment of over $3,600 at current hire-purchase interest rates over seven years.

Leasing avoids the hefty down payment. Typically, leasing companies require a deposit of up to $2,000 or so and charge a daily rental of between $150 and $180 for a comparable car.

Ernest Tan, deputy chief executive of Vincar Group, which distributes EV brands GAC Aion and Proton e.Mas, said some car buyers have been stretching beyond their means, enabled by dealers eager for sales.

“(This) Government intervention is needed to stop things from getting worse,” he said.