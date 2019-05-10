Poll: SIA is most sought-after employer

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has topped a survey that asked people who they want to work for, with Changi Airport Group in second place and Marina Bay Sands third.

Changi was first last year in the annual ranking by Randstad, a leading recruitment agency.

The last time SIA took the gold was in 2014.

The Randstad poll was conducted in 32 countries worldwide and involved more than 200,000 respondents, including 2,502 employees and job seekers in Singapore. The ranking is based on public perception and focuses on brand awareness and perceived attractiveness.

The awards are not open for nomination and the results are based solely on the opinions and votes of the local workforce, Randstad said.

SIA chief executive Goh Choon Phong said the award "helps validate our efforts to constantly support and develop our people while ensuring that the SIA Group remains a great place to work".

He added: "Singapore Airlines' reputation as one of the world's leading airlines is the result of thousands of employees all around the world dedicating themselves every day to bringing the best travel experience to our customers.

"We very much recognise that our success would not have been possible without our staff, and we are committed to always investing in training and developing our people, while providing opportunities for career enrichment and growth."

Ms Jaya Dass, managing director at Randstad Singapore and Malaysia, said: "As more companies invest in the development and well-being of their employees, people in the workforce are receiving a more integrated and meaningful experience whenever they engage with a company... We hope this strategic approach in strengthening the employer brand will help improve the quality of the engagement between companies and workers and the overall productivity and capabilities of the employees."