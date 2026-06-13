Police looking for driver of car that skidded onto pavement in Sengkang

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The car is believed to have skidded, and the driver left the scene before the police arrived.

SINGAPORE – The police are searching for the driver of a car that skidded onto the pavement in Sengkang on the evening of June 12.

The police were alerted to the accident in Sengkang East Drive towards Upper Serangoon Road at 9.35pm that day.

They said the car is believed to have skidded.

“The car driver had left the scene before the police’s arrival. Efforts to trace the car driver are under way,” said the police on June 13, in reply to queries from The Straits Times.



Investigations are ongoing, they added.

In a photo shared on Telegram group SG Road Blocks, a white car can be seen on a grass patch next to a pedestrian path, with the driver’s side door open. Two Traffic Police officers are also at the scene.