Police probe two other incidents of cars parked in tunnels for photo, video shoots

The police told The Straits Times yesterday that they are probing another two incidents that surfaced on social media showing drivers who stopped cars in road tunnels to shoot photos or videos.

This comes after a similar case on Wednesday, when the police said they are investigating at least seven Honda Civics that had been parked in an underground tunnel in Sime Road, near Lornie Road, for an illegal photo shoot last Saturday.

The other two incidents were flagged in separate posts by online road safety forum SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) on Thursday.

The first post is of a 15-second video showing five men walking down a slope to a tunnel where five cars, including a Volkswagen Golf and a Volkswagen Scirocco, are lined up along a two-lane road.

The edited clip, which surfaced online on March 10, also shows at least four of the cars driving closely in a line on a narrow road believed to be on Mount Faber.

In the second post, photos show four cars - two Honda Fits, a Mitsubishi Lancer and a Volkswagen Golf - formed up in a tunnel as several men, believed to be the drivers, pose for the shoot.

In one photo, a man is seen wearing a shirt printed with the words "Not gonna stop", while another man in a red Honda Fit makes a rude gesture with his hand.

The photos were taken in February, according to the SGRV page administrators, who listed on the posts the licence plate numbers of the cars involved in both incidents.

The Straits Times reported on Wednesday about the group of Honda Civic drivers who parked their cars in a two-way tunnel in Sime Road. In images of the gathering uploaded online on Saturday night, at least seven 1992 and 1996 Civics are seen parked in formation in a seemingly empty underpass.

It is understood that the drivers did not have a permit for a photo shoot there.

The incidents drew condemnation from netizens, who criticised the drivers for flaunting their vehicles online, while others commented that it was a relief that the streets seemed empty.

Facebook user Sam Lim wrote: "These people are a danger to all road users - these drivers are blatantly flouting rules."

Another netizen, Francis Lim, commented: "There are so many nice places to do a photo shoot. Why do it in the middle of the road and cause danger to other road users?"

The police, in a statement to ST, urged motorists not to hold events on a road or to park vehicles in a way that could cause danger, obstruction or undue inconvenience to other road users.

Those found guilty of such offences can be jailed for up to three months and fined up to $2,000, the police added. Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to six months and fined a maximum of $5,000.