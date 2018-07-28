Boon Lay MRT station exit reopened after police found nothing incriminating about suspicious object

SINGAPORE - A suspicious object was found at Boon Lay MRT station on Saturday afternoon (July 28) but police checks found nothing incriminating.

In a Facebook post, the police said that they responded to the report at 4.33pm.

“Police conducted checks on the object and nothing incriminating was found. Exit C of Boon Lay MRT Station is now reopen for public access. Members of the public are advised not to speculate on the incident,” it added in the statement posted at about 6.10pm.

In posts earlier on Facebook and Twitter at about 5.30pm, the police said that exit C of the MRT station was closed to facilitate ongoing investigations, and informed the public to avoid the area.

According to Twitter user Hafiz Ma'il, the police had cordoned off an area between the MRT station and the nearby Jurong Point shopping mall at about 5pm.

Police officers were directing people to stay away and MRT staff were preventing people from entering the station.

A reader told The Straits Times that the East-West Line train he was on skipped the station at around 5pm. It instead went directly to Joo Koon MRT station.

ST has contacted SMRT for more information.