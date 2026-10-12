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Plan to test driverless buses on 2 SBST routes called off as LTA explores smaller-scale trials

LTA said all six autonomous buses have been delivered to Singapore.

SINGAPORE – Plans to deploy six autonomous buses on two SBS Transit-run routes from mid-2026 have been called off as the authorities explore how the vehicles can be tested on a smaller scale.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Oct 12 said it will not deploy six autonomous buses on two SBS Transit bus routes. The services are 400 and 191.

It added that it is taking a phased and calibrated approach towards the rollout of autonomous buses.

It said: “We are currently exploring narrower use cases for autonomous buses serving targeted groups of commuters, such as employee shuttle services, before considering wider deployment on public bus services, which is more complex.”

Details will be announced at a later date, it said.

In its reply, LTA said all six autonomous buses have been delivered to Singapore.

The first autonomous bus, which arrived in March, passed LTA’s closed-circuit test that included basic manoeuvres and an assessment of its ability to allow passengers to board and alight safely at all designated stops.

The remaining five buses are undergoing preparations for the test, which also helps ensure that autonomous vehicles can navigate safely on roads, said LTA.

Earlier, there were plans for the six autonomous buses to ply public bus routes in Marina Bay and Shenton Way, as well as one-north in Buona Vista.

They were part of a trial to evaluate the feasibility of using autonomous vehicle technology for public bus services, and to get a better idea about operating autonomous buses at the service and fleet levels.

The six self-driving 16-seater buses were meant to operate alongside existing manually driven buses for an initial three-year period.

They were also meant to operate with bus captains on board as safety operators. They would be monitored in real time by LTA, which would also assess the self-driving performance and compliance with regulations of the buses.

The two SBST routes were chosen because they are shorter and simpler.