Parents, stop chauffeuring your kid to school

Having schoolchildren take public transport builds independence and resilience, says the writer.
SINGAPORE - The case of a reckless and arrogant Bentley driver who tried to force his way into Red Swastika School in Bedok on Tuesday (Jan 11) once again highlights the aggravation, congestion and pollution associated with schoolchildren being ferried to and from school by car.

Before I continue, I must confess that I, too, occasionally went to school in my dad's car. But back then, there were only two million people in Singapore, and fewer than 150,000 cars on the road - compared with 5.7 million people and around 650,000 cars today.

