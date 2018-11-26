Paving the way for smoother traffic in Punggol

More than 400 Punggol residents turned up for the opening of a new link road connecting Punggol Central to Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway and Tampines Expressway yesterday. They took part in a brisk walk along the new road, which is expected to ease congestion. Joining the residents for the walk yesterday were the MPs for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC - Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Ng Chee Meng, Senior Minister of State Janil Puthucheary, Ms Sun Xueling, Mr Zainal Sapari and Mr Teo Ser Luck - and Punggol East MP Charles Chong.

