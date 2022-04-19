Passenger traffic at Changi hits 31% of pre-pandemic figures

The number of travellers passing through Changi Airport in the past week has reached 31 per cent of the average weekly passenger traffic in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

This was a marked increase from the 18 per cent mark a month ago, with the air hub's recovery now picking up pace following a broad reopening of Singapore's borders on April 1 to all travellers fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The growth in traffic shows the Republic is on track to achieve its target of restoring half of pre-Covid-19 passenger volume by the end of this year, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) yesterday.

CAAS said 400,000 air passengers passed through Singapore in the week ending on Sunday.

"Traffic volume increased for all major markets, with particularly strong growth for traffic to and from Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand," it added.

"Direct traffic increased for both international and local travellers, with Singapore citizens and permanent residents making up 32 per cent of the total direct traffic."

CAAS also said that the number of passenger flights to and from Singapore in the last week has increased to 38 per cent of pre-pandemic levels. This is up from 29 per cent a month ago.

It added that the frequency of flights between Singapore and countries such as Australia and India has increased significantly.

Air New Zealand, Myanmar Airways International and Batik Air Indonesia have restarted scheduled passenger flights to Singapore.

Meanwhile, air links were recently re-established with five cities - Cairns, Da Nang, Kota Kinabalu, Madurai and Riyadh.

CAAS director-general Han Kok Juan said: "We are seeing good air travel recovery and expect numbers to further increase, especially in the upcoming May Day-Hari Raya Puasa long weekend and the June school holiday season.

"We... advise travellers to come to the airport early and to cater more time for departure check-in and arrival baggage collection."

To help ramp up recruitment in the aviation sector, CAAS will organise a sector-wide career promotion and recruitment event on May 27 and 28. The OneAviation Careers event, which will be held at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre, will showcase job offerings in aviation and related sectors.

About 15 companies, including Singapore Airlines, Sats, dnata, Changi Airport Group and Rolls-Royce, will exhibit at the event.

Visitors will also be able to sign up for on-site interviews conducted by employers.

Travellers from all countries who are vaccinated against Covid-19 can now enter Singapore quarantine-free, as opposed to just those arriving from countries under the now-defunct Vaccinated Travel Lane scheme.

Independent aviation analyst Brendan Sobie from consultancy Sobie Aviation said the recovery in air traffic figures is in line with expectations, given the broader reopening and the pent-up demand for international air travel.

He said the trend of a faster recovery in outbound and transit traffic is likely to continue given the continued challenges Singapore has had in attracting inbound leisure traffic.

Mr Sobie added: "There is still room to improve load factors as about four out of every 10 seats on flights to and from Singapore remain empty. This indicates supply is still well ahead of demand even for a peak travel week."