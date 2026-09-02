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Parts of Joo Chiat Road to be closed off to traffic on Oct 3 for World Car-Free Day

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This is the first time an area outside the Central Business District will be off-limits for cars and other vehicles for the annual event.

This is the first time an area outside the Central Business District will be off-limits for cars and other vehicles for the annual event.

PHOTO: ST FILE

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Aqil Hamzah

SINGAPORE – Pedestrians can freely explore the Joo Chiat heritage area on foot without any traffic in sight when a section of the district goes car-free on Oct 3 between 3.30pm and 9.30pm.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a statement on Sept 2 it will close the section between Dunman Road and East Coast Road to traffic on that Saturday to mark World Car-Free Day, with plans to host exhibits and activities along that stretch.

This is the first time an area outside the Central Business District will be off-limits for cars and other vehicles for the annual event, which encourages people across the globe to explore more sustainable ways to commute.

Although World Car-Free Day is celebrated on Sept 22, LTA said it is working with government agencies, community organisations and industry partners to host a series of activities from September to November.

Besides closing off a section of Joo Chiat Road in October, LTA is also working with the Health Promotion Board to kick-start a challenge to encourage more people to clock steps and take up walking.

From Sept 14 to 30, those using the Healthy 365 app will receive a special-edition World Car-Free Day badge if they clock at least 10,000 steps for four straight days.

LTA also said it has developed an interactive mobile game in a tie-up with the Government Technology Agency (GovTech) and the game can be accessed through the CrowdTaskSG platform.

The game is available from Sept 1 to Nov 30, and will require participants to walk, cycle and take public transport to locations across the island as they complete different challenges.

More on this topic
Do we really need 10,000 steps a day?
Is Joo Chiat the next shopping playground?

Aqil Hamzah is a transport journalist at The Straits Times. He is also interested in issues related to crime and technology.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.