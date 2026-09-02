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Parts of Joo Chiat Road to be closed off to traffic on Oct 3 for World Car-Free Day

This is the first time an area outside the Central Business District will be off-limits for cars and other vehicles for the annual event.

SINGAPORE – Pedestrians can freely explore the Joo Chiat heritage area on foot without any traffic in sight when a section of the district goes car-free on Oct 3 between 3.30pm and 9.30pm.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a statement on Sept 2 it will close the section between Dunman Road and East Coast Road to traffic on that Saturday to mark World Car-Free Day, with plans to host exhibits and activities along that stretch.

This is the first time an area outside the Central Business District will be off-limits for cars and other vehicles for the annual event, which encourages people across the globe to explore more sustainable ways to commute.

Although World Car-Free Day is celebrated on Sept 22, LTA said it is working with government agencies, community organisations and industry partners to host a series of activities from September to November.

Besides closing off a section of Joo Chiat Road in October, LTA is also working with the Health Promotion Board to kick-start a challenge to encourage more people to clock steps and take up walking.

From Sept 14 to 30, those using the Healthy 365 app will receive a special-edition World Car-Free Day badge if they clock at least 10,000 steps for four straight days.

LTA also said it has developed an interactive mobile game in a tie-up with the Government Technology Agency (GovTech) and the game can be accessed through the CrowdTaskSG platform.

The game is available from Sept 1 to Nov 30, and will require participants to walk, cycle and take public transport to locations across the island as they complete different challenges.