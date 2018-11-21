Part of Canning Rise road to be expunged in January for park to be more pedestrian-friendly

SINGAPORE - A portion of the one-way Canning Rise road will be expunged at 12am on Jan 3, 2019, to connect Fort Canning Park's Farquhar Garden and Fort Canning Green seamlessly.

This will create a pedestrian-friendly environment within the park.

The portion of the road to be expunged stretches from after the Registry of Marriages to before the National Museum of Singapore's coach drop-off bay.

A statement released by the National Parks Board (NParks) on Wednesday (Nov 21) said the expunged street will cease to be a public street with effect from Jan 3.

There will be directional and information signs to guide motorists prior to the road closure and during construction works.

Information will also be disseminated via the Land Transport Authority's OneMotoring website.

Motorists will be able to access National Museum of Singapore's coach drop-off and Fort Canning Park's carparks A & B via Canning Walk, NParks said.

Access to the National Archives Singapore, Singapore Philatelic Museum, Singapore Management University School of Law and the Registry of Marriages via Canning Rise will not be affected, it added.