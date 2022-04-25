Part of barrier near Marina Bay station removed

Workers in the Marina Bay area will no longer have to climb a barrier to avoid a lengthy detour when leaving or entering the Marina Bay MRT station.

The barrier, which had been installed three years ago to prevent motorcycles from illegally parking on the field outside the MRT station, was partially removed earlier this month.

It had forced commuters to either take a two-minute detour to reach a road crossing in Marina Way, or climb over the barrier.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in response to queries that it will build a new footpath by the middle of the year at the section where the barrier has been removed.

"In preparation for the expected return of more office workers with the relaxation of safe management measures, we have recently removed some of the barriers along Marina Way to make way for a footpath," said an LTA spokesman.

"This provides an alternative, shorter route for pedestrians to cross the road."

Administrative executive Ted Ng, 37, who works in the Marina Bay area, said the removal of the barrier has made his daily commute much more convenient.

"I never climb over the barrier because it is hard to climb while wearing a suit," said Mr Ng. "I walk one huge round around it, which wastes time."

The barrier came into the spotlight following TikTok user @ugoahboy's video on April 5, which has more than 230,000 views to date.

The user questioned why the authorities did not want to create a proper path where the bald patch had formed. Another post on April 9 showed that part of the barrier had been removed.

Although the barrier was largely panned as an unnecessary hindrance by commuters, it was actually part of an award-winning solution to address the issue of illegal parking.

A team from the LTA, Singapore Land Authority, Singapore Police Force and the Urban Redevelopment Authority had proposed the installation of the barrier as part of a three-pronged solution to tackle the issue of illegally parked motorcycles in Marina Way, Battery Road, Bussorah Mall and Albert Street.