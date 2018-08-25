Panel urges lower speed limit for riders on footpaths

The speed at which bicycles and personal mobility devices (PMDs) like e-scooters and hoverboards can travel on footpaths should be cut from 15kmh to 10kmh, according to a group of experts yesterday.

The Active Mobility Advisory Panel said lowering the speed limit would allow riders more reaction time to prevent accidents and help reduce the severity of injuries.

The panel was set up in 2015 to make recommendations on the safe use of bicycles and PMDs on public paths following an increase in the number of accidents.

There were 19 reported cases of accidents involving PMDs, bicycles or e-bikes on public paths in 2015, 42 in 2016 and 128 last year.

Last year, rules recommended by the panel were incorporated into the Active Mobility Act, which took effect in May this year.

More recommendations were released yesterday, including the one on footpath speeds.

But there was no call to lower the 25kmh limit for bicycles and PMDs on park connectors or cycling paths.

Yesterday's proposals also called for cyclists to use helmets on roads and that cyclists and PMD users be required to stop and look out for oncoming traffic.

ON THE 10KMH SPEED LIMIT Instead of a speed limit, which is almost impossible to regulate, have a simple rule where if you see a pedestrian, just slow down... Are you saying that every cyclist and PMD rider has to have a speedometer? MR WOON TAI WOON, co-founder of cycling enthusiast group Love Cycling SG. ON REQUIRING CYCLISTS TO USE HELMETS ON THE ROADS (This) is a good recommendation but it all boils down to the ability, determination and willingness to enforce. JURONG GRC MP ANG WEI NENG, a member of the Government Parliamentary Committee for Transport. ON REQUIRING MOBILITY AIDS TO HAVE A TOP SPEED OF 10KMH After the registration of e-scooters kicks in next year, will we see able-bodied people using these mobility scooters? I think (capping the speed of personal mobility aids) will plug the gap (in legislation) and stop it from happening. MR WARREN CHEW, managing director of Falcon Mobility.

Personal mobility aids - such as mobility scooters and motorised wheelchairs - will be allowed to have a maximum speed of 10kmh, so as to "safeguard their use for those with genuine mobility challenges", the panel said in its report.

It noted that while it strongly encouraged riders to take up personal and third-party liability insurance, it did not recommend making such coverage mandatory.

Greater emphasis should instead be placed on the prevention of accidents, it said.

These recommendations came after "extensive public consultation", noted Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, the Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Education and Social and Family Development and the panel's chairman.

More than 6,000 people were surveyed and feedback was gathered from about 100 people - who cycled and rode different devices on public paths - on how to improve rules.

Discussions were also held with industry players and about 100 members of the public.

The Transport Ministry saidit would study the recommendations and respond in due course.

The latest recommendations drew mixed reactions.

Mr Warren Chew, the managing director of personal mobility aid retailer Falcon Mobility, supported the speed limit on devices such as motorised wheelchairs, noting this would prevent them from being abused by those trying to circumvent restrictions on PMDs.

However, Mr Francis Chu, the co-founder of cycling group Love Cycling SG, said the 5kmh speed reduction would "do little to protect pedestrians on the pavement".

Mr Chu, who previously sat on the Active Mobility Advisory Panel, said a 10kmh speed limit would make commuting by bike or PMD "impractical".

He suggested instead that it be mandatory for riders to slow down when approaching pedestrians or blind spots. This would keep pedestrians safe, while also allowing cyclists and PMD users to travel at "sensible speeds".

E-scooter rider Mohamad Shahrizal, a 36-year-old commercial artist, felt the reduced speed limit would make little difference to his journeys.

"I go at that speed anyway when there's little room to manoeuvre or if the pathway is crowded."

Others questioned how cyclists could monitor their own speeds.

"Sometimes we don't realise that our speed is too high," said cyclist Aloysius Teo, a 28-year-old technician.

Mr Ang Wei Neng, who sits on the Government Parliamentary Committee for Transport, felt the registration of PMDs would have the most effect on ensuring the safety of pathways. Registration would allow for more effective enforcement against errant riders, said the Jurong GRC MP.

The mandatory registration of e-scooters is expected to begin early next year.