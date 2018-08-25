Panel proposes steps to make footpaths safer

An advisory panel has proposed to the Government that the speed limit of bikes and e-scooters on public footpaths be reduced from 15kmh to 10kmh.

The lower speed will give them time to react to prevent accidents and reduce the severity of injuries in a collision, said the Active Mobility Advisory Panel .

It gave its recommendations to the Transport Ministry yesterday.

The panel, set up to propose safety rules for public paths, suggested the 10kmh limit be imposed as well on personal mobility aids like motorised wheelchairs.

It also wants the Government to make it compulsory for riders to wear a helmet when travelling on roads.

