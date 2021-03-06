Over $655m given out to taxi and private-hire car drivers

More than $655 million in relief payouts has been given to over 50,000 taxi and private-hire drivers, Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor said yesterday.

She added that the Government has earmarked $116 million more to be paid out under the Covid-19 Driver Relief Fund (CDRF) between this month and June, and will assess if further support is needed.

The amount already given out consists of more than $500 million to over 57,000 drivers under the self-employed person income relief scheme, and more than $155 million in relief payouts to over 50,000 drivers through the special relief fund for the industry and the CDRF, she said during the debate on her ministry's budget.

Mr Ang Wei Neng (West Coast GRC) asked if the Government would consider capping the number of private-hire car drivers, as there was a potential oversupply of these vehicles.

Mr Ang, who is the chief executive of taxi company ComfortDelGro, had also expressed his concerns about young, often part-time, drivers in the sector, who could compete with older drivers who depend on driving for their livelihood.

He asked if it was wise for Singapore to have so many young people with driving as a career.

"Today, there are less than 16,000 taxis but there are close to 50,000 private-hire cars. In totality, there are 2.4 times point-to-point vehicles today as compared to eight years ago," he said.

"Do we really need so many point-to-point vehicles and drivers in Singapore?"

Responding, Dr Khor said there are no plans to cap the number of private-hire drivers, with the number of registered private-hire cars already having dropped by 12 per cent since the start of the pandemic.

Those who are aged below 30 with tertiary education make up less than 3 per cent of private-hire car licence holders, she noted.

With the Land Transport Authority last year raising the minimum age for new private-hire car driver's vocational licence applicants to 30 years - to bring it in line with the minimum age to obtain a taxi driver's vocational licence - there will also be no new drivers in their 20s, she said.

Providing an update on the ongoing programme to vaccinate drivers, Dr Khor said more than half of the 50,000 active taxi and private-hire car drivers have booked their vaccination appointments.