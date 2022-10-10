Over $10m in unpaid car tax rebates from 2010 to 2020

Each year, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) records more than $1.2 million in unpaid vehicular tax rebates, left mostly by car owners who have died without a next of kin or who have left the country.

These rebates are made up of two components: the Preferential Additional Registration Fee (Parf), which car owners are entitled to if their vehicles are deregistered before the 10th year, and the unused portion of certificates of entitlement (COE) if a car is deregistered before the COE's lifespan is spent.