Open category COE premium hits all-time high of $110,524

The premium for certificates of entitlement (COE) hit an all-time high of $110,524 in the Open category yesterday, reflecting market expectations that prices could rise further amid a projected decrease in supply.

The premium for Open category COEs rose by 5.9 per cent from $104,400 at the last tender. The previous record was $110,500, set in 1994 under a different classification, for cars above 2,000cc.

Premiums also rose across all other categories.

The COE premium for cars with engines smaller than 1,600cc and 130bhp, and fully electric vehicles (EVs) with up to 110 kilowatts of power, went up from $74,989 to $78,001 - a 4 per cent increase.

For bigger cars, the premium was $107,800, up 1.7 per cent from $106,001.

The motorcycle COE premium rose from $10,302 to $10,889, an increase of 5.7 per cent.

The commercial vehicle COE premium went up by 1.9 per cent from $53,011 to $54,001.

The Straits Times had earlier reported that industry watchers expected to see record-breaking premiums due to projections that the three-month supply of COEs from August to October will be less than that of the current period.

Their projections were based on the low number of vehicles being taken off the road in the previous months. Deregistration figures recorded from April to June are the main determinant of the supply of COEs for August to October.

Open COEs, which can be used to register any kind of vehicles other than motorcycles, have to be used within three months after they are secured or the bidder will lose the $10,000 bid deposit.

Mr Nicholas Wong, general manager of Kah Motor, which distributes Honda cars, attributed the spike in the Open category COE premium partly to speculators.

Currently, the oldest stock of Open COEs that can still be used are from April, and had cost nearly $100,000 apiece.

Traders hoping to profit from reselling the valid Open COEs at a future date would want premiums to keep rising, said Mr Wong.

Bidding for COEs in the large-car category was more muted than earlier, with 695 bids submitted, compared with 822 bids at the previous tender. This suggests that car companies have fewer orders this time than before.

However, there was an urgency among dealers to secure the COEs they needed to fulfil orders at yesterday's tender exercise as prices are projected to increase further with the expected announcement next week of likely reduced quotas for August to October.

The record set in the Open category is the second type of COE premium to make history this year after the motorcycle COE premium hit $11,400 in March.

The previous record premium of $110,500 was set in December 1994 under different conditions.

Among other features of the exercises then, tenders were held only once a month. It was a closed tender system and bidders could not enter or revise their bids as the exercise proceeded.

COE prices fell following the 1994 record as new measures were introduced to curb speculation.

Dr Zafar Momin, a former adjunct professor at Nanyang Business School, said that in the current high COE premium environment, dealers will try to shift demand forward and push consumers to buy now, on the fear of prices rising later on.

What he expects is for car buyers to hold back on their purchases.

Dr Momin said that it may be possible to see premiums ease slightly and gradually with lower demand.

This is not accounting for external factors - such as fleet operators needing to register more cars, which will drive up COE prices - or the Government stepping in to curb premium increases, like it did in 1994.