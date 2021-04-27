Ong: Ban on visitors from India not aimed at any nationality

The move by Singapore to ban travellers with recent travel history to India is not targeted at any nationality, but is aimed at addressing the risk posed by a place with a high incidence of Covid-19 infections, Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said yesterday.

A traveller who has left India but stayed in another country before flying to Singapore would not have the same level of risk as someone who came directly from India, he said during a news conference announcing the Singapore-Hong Kong air travel bubble.

Mr Ong, who becomes Health Minister on May 15, was responding to a question about Indian nationals flying in from other countries to bypass a travel ban on long-term pass holders and short-term visitors who have travelled to India within the last 14 days.

Reports of such incidents have sparked concern among some members of the public.

Mr Ong explained that anyone staying in one place long enough would assume the risk profile of that place, regardless of nationality. He said: "If your policy is to target risk, then for someone from a high-risk country to move to a lower-risk country, stay there for some time, and after that remain non-Covid positive... and then come to Singapore, actually, you have lowered the risk tremendously in that process."

On whether a traveller can bypass restrictions by leaving India for another country, before almost immediately flying to Singapore, Mr Ong said this is not possible as Singapore requires the traveller to spend 14 days outside of India.

The ban, which also affects transit passengers, took effect on 11.59pm last Friday.

Providing the rationale for the decision last week, Education Minister Lawrence Wong, who is co-chair of the task force tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, said it would give Singapore time to monitor the situation and understand the risks.

Yesterday, India set a global record for the rise in daily Covid-19 cases for a fifth straight day with 352,991 cases. The number of Covid-19 deaths jumped to a record high of 2,812 over the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Manpower, in response to queries about the issue of workers from India attempting to bypass border restrictions to enter Singapore, said it adjusts entry approvals dynamically, depending on the global Covid-19 situation and risk levels of countries and regions that work pass holders come from.

Toh Ting Wei

• Additional reporting by Sherlyn Sim