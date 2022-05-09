Tackling high fares on ride-hailing apps, difficulty in booking rides

In a recent article on skyrocketing cab fares and increasing difficulty in booking a ride, The Straits Times quoted Singapore University of Social Sciences economist Walter Theseira as saying: "Driving is not an easy job, so why should we think that drivers owe us a cheap and easily available ride?".

It is a very valid point. Prices all round have been rising. Why shouldn't that of taxi and ride-hailing services, too - especially when the fuel cost has surged by more than 50 per cent since last year?