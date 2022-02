SINGAPORE - The upcoming Singapore Airshow will be the smallest edition of the event since its inaugural run in 2008, in a sign of how life has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the latest exhibitor listing published by organisers, about 590 companies will take part in the airshow, compared with 930 in the previous airshow in 2020. Well-known names such as Gulfstream and Bombardier have dropped out.