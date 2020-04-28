Older motorists get extension for licence renewal

Older drivers of cars, public buses and heavy vehicles with licences that are expiring this year will get a six-month extension to renew them.

The extended period is for the drivers to submit their medical examination reports and proficiency driving test results, said the Traffic Police yesterday.

The extension applies to motorists aged 65 and above whose birthdays fall between April 7 and Aug 6 (both dates inclusive) and whose licences are due for renewal this year, the Traffic Police added.

The proficiency driving test is an additional requirement for holders of Class 4, 4A and 5 licences.

Class 4 holders are licensed to drive vehicles like trucks, while Class 4A holders drive vehicles like public transport buses. Class 5 licence holders drive heavy vehicles such as mobile cranes.

These drivers can continue to drive during the six-month extended period with a valid licence, said the Traffic Police.

Drivers who turn 65 must undergo a medical examination to assess their fitness behind the wheel, and they need to do it every three years.

The Traffic Police will send motorists a letter to notify them of the extension, with more details on when they should take the medical examination and submit the report.

They will also be told when to book a proficiency driving test.