Number of flights going through Changi now at one-third of 2019 levels

The total number of flights going through Changi Airport has reached one-third of pre-pandemic levels as Singapore's air hub continues its gradual recovery.

According to data from flight tracker FlightAware, the trailing seven-day average number of flights passing through the airport was 359 yesterday.

This was just over a third of the figure registered in the same period in 2019. It also represents a 67.7 per cent increase on the total number of flights compared with the same period last year.

The figure covers all flights passing through Changi Airport, including commercial and cargo flights.

This was among data analysed in an online interactive graphic by The Straits Times about the state of the air hub.

The airport's recovery in flight numbers has thus far been boosted by a booming number of freighter flights, which has surpassed pre-pandemic levels. But the number of commercial flights arriving and departing from the airport remains a fraction of what it was.

The road to recovery remains rocky.

Mr Mayur Patel, head of Asia at flight data and analytics provider OAG Aviation, said new travel restrictions by several countries have created more uncertainty.

"As China remains closed, if the Omicron variant spreads, it will further delay the reopening and will result in prolonged recovery for both tourism and aviation sectors in the Asia-Pacific region," he said.