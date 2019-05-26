North-South Line, Circle Line hit by power faults; no service between Marina South Pier and Orchard

SINGAPORE - Two MRT lines were hit by power faults on Sunday morning (May 26).

According to Twitter alerts from operator SMRT, a fault hit the North-South Line around 6.30am, slowing service between Newton and Marina South Pier to a crawl.

SMRT said travel time would be lengthened by 30 minutes.

It activated free bus services, which continued after it managed to rectify the fault about an hour and a half later.

But just as soon as it happened, the Circle Line was hit by a power fault.

Because of that, SMRT said there would be no service between Marina Bay and Bayfront. Again, it activated buses.

The fault on this stretch was resolved just past 8am.

Later at 8.26am, SMRT tweeted again that there was another power fault on the North-South Line, halting service between Marina South Pier and Orchard. This fault has yet to be resolved.

SMRT said that there would be free regular bus as well as free bridging bus services between the two stations. It also advised commuters to seek alternative transport.

It is uncommon for two lines to be hit by a series of power faults. The Straits Times has contacted SMRT and the Land Transport Authority for the causes of the three faults.