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North-South Corridor: Concern, resignation among residents and businesses as works stretch to 2031

The North-South Corridor (NSC) construction site in Thomson Road. The NSC will be progressively opened from 2029, instead of 2027.

SINGAPORE – Residents and businesses along the North-South Corridor (NSC), who face two more years of construction, have voiced a mix of concerns and resignation, with some shopkeepers fearing they may not survive the wait.

The Straits Times spoke to more than 30 residents, businesses and motorists, who touched on a range of concerns. Some businesses said the years of construction have affected visibility and footfall, while residents cited noise and disruption to their living environment.

Motorists and commuters said repeated road diversions and shifting bus stops have made getting around more difficult, although some felt the inconvenience was manageable.

Alson Lee, owner of Torimaro Charcoal Grill and Sake Bar at Novena Regency, said he is unsure if his business will survive past 2028 as walk-in customers are few. Relocating is not an option because of the high rent elsewhere, he added.

Novena Regency is a mixed development in Thomson Road. A large part of its facade is obscured by the construction.

A few doors away, Indian restaurant Tipsy Tikka manager Eason Olongayo said the construction hoarding has made it difficult to draw walk-in customers.

“We’ve been trying to do everything to try and pull customers in but it’s too hard to break even,” he said.

At The Clueless Goat, a speciality coffee shop in Goldhill Centre in Thomson Road, owner Demelza Ang is counting on regular patrons to stay afloat as road diversions and traffic congestion confuse and frustrate prospective customers.

“I just hope that there will not be any more delays and once this is all done, it will be worth it,” she said.

The NSC viaduct, which runs from Admiralty West Road to Lentor Avenue, will now open in stages from 2029, instead of 2027, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Sept 17.

The tunnel section from Lentor Avenue to East Coast Parkway will open in phases from 2031, instead of 2029.

The construction of the 21.5km corridor met with unexpected challenges at various stages in places like the Novena and Thomson area. This led to construction methods being modified and completion timelines revised, according to the LTA.

The location of the worksites – near existing roads, major utilities and operational MRT infrastructure – added to the challenge.

However, LTA said as the majority of the foundation works are complete, noise levels will reduce from 2027 as most of the remaining works are done underground. Roads and footpaths will also be gradually reinstated from 2028.

For some merchants in the Novena and Thomson area, two more years of construction can be challenging.

For appointment-only nail salon Tella’s, located at Royal Square in Novena, visibility is less of a concern than traffic congestion.

Owner Stella Tan said traffic can be bad enough for customers to turn up late. She is not bothered by the delay of the construction as it was already underway when she opened her shop in 2025.

However, she hopes that as the project progresses, access to the building will be “as straightforward as possible”.

Some residents are taking the news in their stride, while others are frustrated, knowing that construction will go on longer than expected.

Mok Zining moved into her condominium in Shunfu in 2022, expecting construction to be completed by 2027.

After putting up with persistent noise and shifting road layouts, she is now considering looking for a new home.

“I’ve signed up with a specific timeline in mind, but with the delays, it’s a bit hard to remember the vision for the corridor,” she said.

Others, like Novena resident Teddy Liu, are more patient. He expected construction to continue for quite a while more, so he is not bothered much by the new timeline, he said.

Liu added that LTA has been quick in resolving issues in his neighbourhood. This includes moving the location of temporary traffic junctions needed for road diversion within a week of residents’ complaints.

“I can feel that they are putting in the effort to minimise the disruption and trying to improve the process,” he said.

Some residents are not even aware of the previous construction timeline, given how long the works have been under way.

Research scientist Prashant Mainali moved to a co-living apartment in Pemimpin Drive near Bishan in 2024. The delay means he will have to continue adjusting his commute as road diversions change, but Mainali said he is staying put because moving would be too much of a hassle.

Road diversions have also caused confusion for motorists like part-time private-hire car driver Vadiveloo Jagarajan, 68.

The Dorset Road resident said he usually gets ride bookings from the nearby KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital when he starts his shift, but the route has been affected by road diversions numerous times.

He added that he did not expect construction to be completed soon, but better signage can help motorists navigate the diversions.

The shifting road layout did not spare bus stops. Undergraduate Sam Joseph, who lives in Thomson Road, said a nearby bus stop was moved by a few metres every fortnight or so last year.

Still, it remains somewhat close to her home. “I’d rather have a slightly moved bus stop than no bus stop,” she said.

The NSC construction began in 2018, and was expected to end by 2026. However, the Covid-19 pandemic hit all building projects in Singapore, and the NSC end-date was pushed back to 2029.

When completed, the NSC will boost connectivity from the northern part of Singapore to the city, serving towns like Sembawang, Yishun and Ang Mo Kio.

As more traffic is directed to the NSC, surface streets along the corridor will be converted to become paths for walking and cycling, public transport and community spaces.