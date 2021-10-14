VTL scheme

Nod for over 2,000 travellers

  • Published
    1 hour ago

More than 2,000 travellers from eight countries were given clearance to enter Singapore under the quarantine-free Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme when applications opened on Tuesday. The largest group of travellers hails from Britain.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 14, 2021, with the headline 'Nod for over 2,000 travellers'. Subscribe
Topics: 