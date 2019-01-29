90 minute-long track fault causes delays on Circle Line towards HarbourFront Station

SINGAPORE - Travellers on the Circle Line heading towards HarbourFront MRT station faced delays to their commutes due to a 90 minute-long train fault on Tuesday afternoon (Jan 29).

Train operator SMRT first announced in a tweet at 12.50pm that there was no train service between Telok Blangah and HarbourFront stations due to a track fault on the line.

It said that commuters could board the free regular bus services between Buona Vista and HarbourFront stations.

In an update at 1.30pm, SMRT said that engineers were working to rectify the fault. Commuters were also advised to add 15 minutes to their journeys towards HarbourFront.

SMRT added that there were train shuttle services at platform A between Labrador Park and HarbourFront stations.

At about 2pm, the track fault was cleared, an hour after it was first reported.

Train service on the Circle Line was back to normal about 20 minutes after that, according to SMRT.

[CCL]: CLEARED: Train services have resumed. Free regular bus services have ended. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) January 29, 2019